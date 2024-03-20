Boycott calls and apologies in Malaysia amid uproar over socks with the word ‘Allah’

KUALA LUMPUR – Cash registers and electronic signboards at KK Super Mart convenience stores across Malaysia have begun displaying an apology after socks printed with the word “Allah” were found on sale at some outlets, raising ethnic and political tensions in the country.

The founder of the convenience stores – which are similar to 7-Eleven outlets – has twice apologised publicly for the blunder since the controversy broke out on March 13, while its management team has been called up by the powerful Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim).

In an unusual move, Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, on March 19 waded into the issue and demanded “stern action” against those responsible for the controversy.

He said: “Blunders in relation to religious and race issues such as these are unacceptable.”

In his first comments on the issue, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on March 20: “My stance is clear. There are reports, lines were crossed and there must be action taken. But after following the law, we move on.”

He told reporters at a breaking-of-fast event: “We shouldn’t continue discussing it as a massive disaster. Take firm action and then move on.”

The alarm was first raised online the week before in the Muslim-majority country, spurring calls for a boycott after the made-in-China socks were found in several outlets of the chain.

The socks angered Muslims because the word “Allah”, the Arabic word for God, is considered sacred.

“The word ‘Allah’ is revered by all Muslims. Furthermore, we are currently in the month of Ramadan. As such, incidents that could provoke anger should not happen,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The company’s four-paragraph apology, which has been on display at its 800 stores since March 18, reads: “KK Super Mart would like to apologise to the Muslim community for the Miranosock brand’s socks bearing the word ‘Allah’.”

The company said it has terminated the services of its local sock supplier Xin Jian Chang and is taking legal action against it.

“Harmony in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic community is our objective. We regret the issue that occurred and sincerely apologise,” the note adds.

KK Super Mart founder Chai Kee Kan in his second apology on March 16 expressed his regret over the incident.

“I humbly apologise to all Malaysians, especially those of the Muslim faith,” he said.

He told a news conference that inspections of the firm’s 800 branches found only three outlets carried the socks.

Datuk Seri Chai blamed the vendor but admitted that a lack of oversight led to the slip-up.

“I’m furious with the sock supplier, and have asked how this could have happened. For the past three days, I’ve had less than 10 hours of sleep (in total),” he said.