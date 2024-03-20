Boycott calls and apologies in Malaysia amid uproar over socks with the word ‘Allah’

KUALA LUMPUR – Cash registers and electronic signboards at KK Super Mart convenience stores across Malaysia have begun displaying an apology after socks printed with the word “Allah” were found on sale at some outlets, raising ethnic and political tensions in the country.
The founder of the convenience stores – which are similar to 7-Eleven outlets – has twice apologised publicly for the blunder since the controversy broke out on March 13, while its management team has been called up by the powerful Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim).
In an unusual move, Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, on March 19 waded into the issue and demanded “stern action” against those responsible for the controversy.
He said: “Blunders in relation to religious and race issues such as these are unacceptable.”
In his first comments on the issue, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on March 20: “My stance is clear. There are reports, lines were crossed and there must be action taken. But after following the law, we move on.”
He told reporters at a breaking-of-fast event: “We shouldn’t continue discussing it as a massive disaster. Take firm action and then move on.”
The alarm was first raised online the week before in the Muslim-majority country, spurring calls for a boycott after the made-in-China socks were found in several outlets of the chain.
The socks angered Muslims because the word “Allah”, the Arabic word for God, is considered sacred.
“The word ‘Allah’ is revered by all Muslims. Furthermore, we are currently in the month of Ramadan. As such, incidents that could provoke anger should not happen,” said Sultan Ibrahim.
The company’s four-paragraph apology, which has been on display at its 800 stores since March 18, reads: “KK Super Mart would like to apologise to the Muslim community for the Miranosock brand’s socks bearing the word ‘Allah’.”
The company said it has terminated the services of its local sock supplier Xin Jian Chang and is taking legal action against it.
“Harmony in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic community is our objective. We regret the issue that occurred and sincerely apologise,” the note adds.
KK Super Mart founder Chai Kee Kan in his second apology on March 16 expressed his regret over the incident.
“I humbly apologise to all Malaysians, especially those of the Muslim faith,” he said.
He told a news conference that inspections of the firm’s 800 branches found only three outlets carried the socks.
Datuk Seri Chai blamed the vendor but admitted that a lack of oversight led to the slip-up.
“I’m furious with the sock supplier, and have asked how this could have happened. For the past three days, I’ve had less than 10 hours of sleep (in total),” he said.
Meanwhile, two KK Super Mart cashiers, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told The Straits Times that the blunder happened because their supervisors and managers are allegedly mainly foreign nationals.
“If our supervisors were Malaysians, this wouldn’t have happened; but the majority of our supervisors are Bangladeshis. There are only a few Malaysians who hold the post. A Malaysian would notice the socks and inform the upper management instead of allowing them to be sold,” one of the cashiers told ST.
KK Super Mart said after a meeting with Jakim on March 19 that it will review procurement procedures.
Jakim, which is under the Prime Minister’s Department and administers Islamic affairs, said KK Super Mart has been issued a warning.
“KK Super Mart has given an explanation, and will take action to prevent (this incident) from recurring,” said Jakim chief Hakimah Mohd Yusoff in a statement on March 19.
Xin Jian Chang said on the same day that it is considering legal action against the China supplier for negligence as the Malaysian company had not ordered the socks, but they were mistakenly sent as part of a consignment.
The issue divided politicians in the ruling Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance over whether KK Super Mart should be boycotted.
Umno Youth chief Muhammad Akmal Salleh joined others who called for a boycott, while Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke said the company has apologised, so political leaders should cool down.
Muslims that ST spoke to on March 20 were mixed on the issue.
Engineering firm manager Dzulkarnain Zakaria, 44, said: “I would rather go to a locally owned Muslim grocery store than to KK Mart. I will never set foot in their stores again.”
Company driver Faruq Jasni, 30, said he will boycott the chain for around six months so they will understand the gravity of their error.
But 49-year-old businesswoman Asmidaryati Awang said that Muslims are encouraged to forgive another’s mistake when they apologise.
“If they didn’t apologise, I would boycott them. But they did.
“We must also consider that many of their workers are Muslims, they are Malays. If we boycott them, they might lose their jobs,” said Ms Asmidaryati.
A face-to-face confrontation took place after Facebook user Chiok Wai Loong uploaded a message telling Muslims to stop being so sensitive over the issue.
Martial arts exponent Abdullah Nazirulakra met Mr Chiok and warned him against offending Muslims.
“You may not understand, but Muslims elevate the name ‘Allah’. We don’t place His name on our footwear because it’s an insult to our God,” Mr Abdullah told Mr Chiok.
Mr Chiok then deleted the post and in a video posted on March 18, apologised to Mr Abdullah and Muslims in general for his insensitivity.