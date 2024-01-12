Johor-S’pore SEZ to draw more MNCs amid trade war fears: Economists

KUALA LUMPUR – Singapore and Malaysia’s commitment to develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) in southern Johor is expected to attract more multinationals to the region as they seek to secure an uninterrupted supply chain as part of their risk-management strategy, said economists.

Heightened geopolitical tensions – coupled with China’s latest economic policy, which will boost manufacturing exports and likely trigger another round of the US-China trade war – have made business conditions more uncertain, they added.

Malaysia and Singapore inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work on the JSSEZ on Jan 11, about two months after the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October 2023.

The definitive full-fledged agreement between both countries is expected to be inked in the fourth quarter of 2024, and an update will be provided at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat this year, according to the joint statement by both countries issued after the JSSEZ MOU was signed on Jan 11.

“The special economic zone would be the beneficiary of the US-China trade war tensions as it also lowers the cost of doing business and enhances trade activities,” said Bank Muamalat Malaysia chief economist and social finance head Mohd Afzanizam.

Companies located in the JSSEZ will benefit from tax breaks, a digitised process for cargo clearance at land checkpoints, a passport-free travel system that will expedite clearance of people at the border, and a one-stop business and investment centre to simplify application processes for approvals and business licences, said the joint statement.

RHB Research, in its research note dated Jan 8, said Johor has been one of the popular investment destinations for many multinational corporations (MNCs), especially those with regional offices in Singapore, due to its proximity to and cheaper resources than the city-state.

“Based on our conversation with some industrial players, regional MNCs are planning for relocation or decentralisation of operations especially after the pandemic, as part of their risk management to ensure uninterrupted production chain,” it added.

Dr Afzanizam said the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will boost cross-border connectivity and ease congestion on the Causeway. RTS Link will begin passenger service at the end of 2026, according to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.