JB-Singapore RTS Link: Two-thirds of civil works completed on S’pore side; Malaysia at 65%

JOHOR BAHRU - About two-thirds of civil infrastructure works on the Singapore side of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link have been completed, with passenger service slated to start by December 2026.

On the Malaysian side, the project has reached 65 per cent completion as at Dec 31, 2023.

In a joint statement, the transport ministries of both countries said a significant construction milestone was reached at the end of December 2023, with the completion of a 17.1m-long concrete span connecting the Singapore and Malaysian ends of a rail viaduct that will run across the Strait of Johor.

On Jan 11, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met at the strait in a ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

The two leaders signed plaques symbolising the shared commitment of both countries to deliver the cross-border rail link, which was delayed and suspended for six months at one point, before new terms were agreed and the project resumed.

Passenger service for the RTS Link is targeted to start by December 2026, said the transport ministries.

When ready, the 4km rail shuttle service will be able to carry up to 10,000 people per hour in each direction between Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands North, absorbing at least 35 per cent of the human traffic at the Causeway and easing congestion on the land link.

According to Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp), the service will operate from 6am to midnight, with trains running at four-minute intervals during peak hours and 30-minute intervals during off-peak periods.

With the connecting span now done, construction work for the rest of RTS Link’s civil infrastructure – which includes the rail viaduct, tunnels, stations and customs buildings – will continue on both sides, the transport ministries said.

Once finished, these civil structures will be handed over to RTS Operations, a joint venture formed in 2020 between Singapore rail operator SMRT and Malaysian public transport firm Prasarana, for rail systems to be installed.

It was previously reported that the aim is to hand over rail infrastructure on both the Singapore and Malaysia sides to RTS Operations for track and systems work by December 2024.

In their statement on Jan 11, the transport ministries highlighted the challenges that went into constructing the connecting span in the middle of the strait.

Weighing 340 tonnes, the span was built using temporary support structures consisting of steel beams and hydraulic jacks that had to be lined up precisely. The structures were erected at a height of more than 26m above sea level.