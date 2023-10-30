Singapore, Malaysia determined to work together on outstanding bilateral issues: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Both Singapore and Malaysia are determined to work together and tackle outstanding bilateral issues, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

There is also the political confidence that resolving such issues is something both he and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can explain to their respective populations as being beneficial to both sides, he said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Datuk Seri Anwar, who is in town for the two-day 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat at the invitation of PM Lee.

PM Lee said that potential solutions may not be conventional compared with the ways in which such issues were thought about before.

“But it is something which, if we take a long-term overall point of view, I think we can work out solutions which will address both countries’ concerns and be beneficial to both countries,” he said.

He added that addressing these issues – which include maritime delimitation, land reclamation works at Pedra Branca, water and airspace – is not easy as trust has to be built between both parties.

Pointing out that he and Mr Anwar have known each other for almost 30 years, he said: “So that is not something which happens just any time. It just happens that we have this opportunity.”

The two-day retreat from Sunday is the first between PM Lee and Mr Anwar, who took office in November 2022. It is also the first retreat between leaders of both countries since 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Lee said all the outstanding issues are important, and will be considered holistically and constructively, within the broader context of the overall relationship between the two countries.

“Importantly, they will not be allowed to colour and affect this overall relationship, or detract from the many positive areas of cooperation between us. I am confident that the two countries can work out durable and mutually beneficial ways forward on all of these issues,” he added.

On the issue of water, Mr Anwar said Malaysia’s position is clear: “We have to honour the commitment and the supply of water from Johor to Singapore, and we will have to work jointly to ensure that Johor will be able to enhance the capacity to supply both for Johor’s needs, which are also expanding, and for Singapore.”

He added that instead of focusing purely on price mechanisms, the two countries should also look into the possibility of Singapore participating in joint efforts of studying the issue, which can be conducted immediately, and also in managing the Johor river.

He also spoke about efforts to address the issues concerning maritime boundary delimitation and airspace and flight information regions.