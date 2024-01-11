JB-S’pore RTS fares will be ‘competitive’, to be set nearer completion of project: Anthony Loke

JOHOR BAHRU - Fares for the upcoming rail link between Singapore and Johor Bahru will be “competitive”, with the exact prices to be set by the operator closer to the completion of the project, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Jan 11.

Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that in setting fares, RTS Operations, which will run the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, will consider factors such as demand, which may increase over time.

RTS Operations is a joint venture between Singapore rail operator SMRT and Malaysian public transport firm Prasarana.

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed that the operator will determine fares for the RTS Link commercially, Mr Chee said at a press conference on Jan 11, after a ceremony to mark a construction milestone for the rail link, which will start passenger service by December 2026.

Mr Chee added that when it comes to setting fares, other considerations are the cost of providing an efficient and reliable service in a financially sustainable way, as well as the fares charged by other transport modes such as taxis, coaches and ferries.

Malaysian newspaper The Star previously reported that the 4km RTS Link project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.87 billion), with Singapore footing 61 per cent of the bill.

When ready, the rail service will be able to carry up to 10,000 people per hour in each direction between Woodlands North in Singapore and Bukit Chagar in Johor. Ridership in the first year is expected to be about 40,000 passengers daily.

The ride will take five minutes each way.

Mr Loke said the RTS Link will reduce congestion on the Causeway by 35 per cent. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 350,000 people used the land link daily.