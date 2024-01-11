Passport-free clearance being explored as part of plans for Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - A passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia, as part of plans for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ).

Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in Johor to facilitate applications for necessary approvals and licences. Also being explored are digitised processes for cargo clearance at land checkpoints.

As both countries work towards the JSSEZ, an investors forum may also be co-organised to gather feedback from businesses about the special zone.

In a joint press statement on Jan 11, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Economy (MOE) said these early initiatives demonstrate the collaborative spirit between both sides and mutual interest in the JSSEZ to drive economic growth.

They complement a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that both countries inked on the special economic zone on Jan 11, to strengthen economic connectivity between Johor and Singapore.

The MOU was signed by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Mohd Rafizi Ramli, and witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The MOU comes just two months after the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in Oct 2023. At the retreat, PM Lee told reporters there was an ongoing feasibility study to determine investor interest and market demand.

Singapore was Johor’s second-largest foreign investor from January to June 2022, and contributed to about 70 per cent of Johor’s total foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector.

Under the MOU, the creation of the special economic zone will enhance cross-border connectivity in goods to promote more seamless and expedited flow of goods between Johor and Singapore.