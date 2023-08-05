How Cambodia’s enigmatic incoming premier Hun Manet charmed the business sector

BANGKOK - At about 8am on July 23, the man who would be Cambodia’s prime minister arrived in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork Primary School.

Reporters closed in on Mr Hun Manet as soon as he arrived, shoving cameras in his face and shouting questions.

Patiently, the four-star general waded his way through the crowd with his wife, Ms Pich Chanmony, to cast his ballot in Cambodia’s general election.

“I’ve just come to vote today, not to make a statement,” he said, inching forward while maintaining his trademark mild countenance, the corners of his lips slightly upturned.

An onlooker asked to take a photograph with him. He stopped and reached out to her, smiling broadly for the picture – just as his father would have.

Yet compared with Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for 38 years, 45-year-old Hun Manet remains an enigma.

Though he was chosen as the ruling Cambodian People’s Party’s (CPP) future prime minister candidate in 2021, he had never – until this year – run for election.

The eldest of five siblings joined the Cambodian armed forces in 1995, earning a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point before proceeding to study for a master’s degree in economics at New York University and earn a doctorate in economics from the University of Bristol.

He rose up the military ranks to head Cambodia’s army before running as a CPP candidate in the recent election.

Amid criticism over the disqualification of a key opposition party, the ruling CPP won 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly and 82 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Mr Hun Sen, 70 – who has announced he is stepping down to make way for his son – on Thursday declared the high vote share an endorsement of his successor.

In the same breath, however, he appeared to set a benchmark for his son. If the CPP’s vote share dropped in the next election, he reportedly said, it would mean that people had been unhappy with his son’s governance.