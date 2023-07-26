Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down, hand over power to son Hun Manet

PHNOM PENH - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, said on Wednesday that he will resign and hand over power to his eldest son next month, after almost four decades of hardline rule.

“I would like to ask for understanding from the people as I announce that I will not continue as prime minister,” he said in a special broadcast on state television, adding that his son Hun Manet would lead a new government.

“I will continue as the head of the ruling party and member of the National Assembly,” Mr Hun Sen added.

Mr Hun Sen, who has ruled the South-east Asian country for 38 years, said his son would be appointed to the post by the king on Aug 10 and Parliament would confirm the new premier with a vote on Aug 22.

The outgoing leader said the situation in Cambodia would become unstable if he continued to stay in office and that it is “very necessary for a new Cabinet of all young people” to assume control.

He was speaking just days after his ruling Cambodian People’s Party swept a general election after running virtually unopposed.

Western-educated military general Hun Manet, who has said little of his vision for the country, won a seat representing the capital Phnom Penh in Sunday’s election.

Critics denounced the poll as a sham after the government disqualified the main opposition party on a technicality and threatened to penalise anyone calling for a boycott.

The newly elected Parliament would convene on Aug 21 and a new Cabinet would be sworn in on Aug 22, he said. REUTERS