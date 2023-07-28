Hopes for change in Cambodia an ‘illusion’: Opposition leader Sam Rainsy

PARIS - Any hopes that Cambodia could become more democratic or friendlier to the West after Prime Minister Hun Sen’s departure are misguided, leading opposition figure Sam Rainsy said.

Mr Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, this week said he would resign and hand power to his eldest son Hun Manet, after almost four decades of hardline rule.

The former Khmer Rouge cadre has run the kingdom since 1985, eliminating all opposition to his power, with rival parties banned, challengers forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.

“Some people think that with Hun Manet, Hun Sen’s son, it will be better than with the father, the regime will be better, the Cambodian people will have more freedoms. The new government would be less hostile to the West, would distance itself from China,” Mr Rainsy told AFP in an interview from his exile base in Paris.

“I think this is pure illusion.”

“Nothing will change”

Mr Rainsy, who is leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and lives in exile in France to avoid charges he says are politically motivated, said Mr Hun Sen was “preserving the current system” by next month handing the premiership to Mr Hun Manet, a 45-year-old four-star general.

“You can change leaders many times but nothing will change because the system remains the same,” Mr Rainsy said.

Mr Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) last week won a landslide victory in an election with no meaningful opposition, paving the way for a dynastic succession to his eldest son that some critics have compared with that of North Korea.

Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, condemned the poll as neither free nor fair.

But Mr Rainsy said that the Cambodian people’s desire for more democracy remained intact, even after the decades of Mr Hun Sen’s rule.

“I think nothing can resist the aspiration of the Cambodian people to have more freedoms, to have a new system that is more free and more just, in short to have democracy,” he said.

“The only obstacle to democracy in Cambodia is Hun Sen and his plan to implement a family succession, to found a political dynasty.”

He claimed that “even within the ruling party, concerned people feel the same way”, adding: “We all want democracy.”