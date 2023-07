PHNOM PENH - Despite the exclusion of Cambodia’s strongest opposition party from Sunday’s general election, the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) failed to make a clean sweep of all 125 National Assembly seats as it did in 2018.

Instead, the royalist Funcinpec Party bagged a surprising five seats, according to preliminary results disclosed on Monday. This marks the return of a multi-party Lower House in Cambodia after a five-year drought.