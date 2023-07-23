What you need to know about Cambodia's election

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia holds an election on Sunday that is almost certain to be won by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen, extending its nearly four-decade grip on power.

Here is what you need to know:

What will happen on Sunday?

About 9.7 million of Cambodia’s 16 million people are eligible to vote in the election for a national assembly. Polling stations will open from 7am until 3pm. A preliminary result is expected on Sunday evening.

Aside from the CPP, there are 17 parties running, but most are obscure and none have the clout or resources to mount a challenge to the ruling party, which won all 125 seats assembly seats in the 2018 election. A repeat of that is expected.

What happened to the opposition?

The CPP encountered the biggest challenge to its rule in the 2013 election, when it won less than half of the votes, closely followed by the newly formed opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), reflecting the CNRP’s popularity among the youth and trade unions and some disenchantment with the CPP.

In the following years, the CPP used its influence over courts and democratic institutions to hobble its rival, culminating in the CNRP’s dissolution nine months before the 2018 election, for its alleged plot to overthrow Hun Sen’s government. The CNRP’s leader was arrested on treason charges.

Large numbers of opposition figures fled into exile and hundreds were convicted of crimes mostly in absentia in mass trials.

From the CNRP’s ashes rose the Candlelight Party, but its members have endured a campaign of intimidation and harassment, according to human rights groups. The party was disqualified from the election on a technicality over a registration document and this week, two of its members were arrested for incitement after they urged voters to destroy their ballots.

Is the CPP popular?

The CPP’s ability to maintain peace, growth and stability after the 1970s Khmer Rouge genocide and ensuing civil war remains its biggest selling point, particularly in rural areas where many Cambodians have witnessed a relative transformation in what was once one of the world’s poorest countries.

Under 70-year-old Hun Sen, Cambodia has achieved lower middle-income status, with improvements in health, education and infrastructure. Its textiles manufacturing sector, mainly for famous Western brands, has boomed, creating vital jobs, while the economy grew on average 7.7 per cent between 1998 and 2019.

Why is this election so important to Hun Sen?

Hun Sen’s long-running crackdown and his disregard for international concern about the election’s credibility is most likely a move to ensure a smooth path for his eldest son, Hun Manet, to succeed him in what has so far been a carefully calibrated transition of power.

Hun Manet, 45, is making his debut in Sunday’s election and needs to win a legislative seat to be eligible to be prime minister. The election gives him a chance to earn legitimacy with the public and he had been expected to take over sometime during the five-year term, with his father retaining influence by becoming CPP chief in the interim.

Hun Sen had given no timeframe for the transition until Thursday, when in an interview with Chinese television he said Hun Manet could become premier within a month of the election.