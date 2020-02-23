Coronavirus: Indonesia backs calls for global response to virus outbreak

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesia is backing calls for a coordinated global response to the coronavirus outbreak, warning that the authorities may be underestimating its impact on trade and economic growth.

It's "very important" to synchronise, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Riyadh, where she is attending the Group of 20 meeting of finance chiefs.

"All the economic ministers coming here, and the central banks, they have instruments and policy tools that they can implement and execute, including fiscal expansion if it's necessary," Dr Mulyani said.

There is a risk that policymakers "underestimate the impact in terms of both confidence or psychology and the real impact on trade, on tourism", she said.

There are consequences if officials are not able to agree on "the right timing and the right measures" to counter the fallout, the Finance Minister said.

The virus has spread from China's Hubei province to almost every continent, causing major disruptions to supply chains and damaging the outlook for the global economy.

While Indonesia has not recorded any cases, officials are increasingly worried about the broader impact the outbreak will have on the economy, the biggest in South-east Asia.

The government announced plans to accelerate spending, and the central bank cut interest rates on Thursday (Feb 20) while revising down its growth forecast for this year to 5-5.4 per cent.

Dr Mulyani said the government will increase payments to low-income households and is considering a tax break for companies if the situation gets "severe".

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Related Story Interactive: Places impacted by the coronavirus so far

Before the virus, the government had projected 5.3 per cent growth in 2020, up from last year's pace of 5 per cent.

"It is conservative," Dr Mulyani said of the central bank's revised growth forecast.

"We are assuming that if China's and global growth are going to be corrected downward then Indonesia is going to be affected" to the tune of between 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points.

Like many economies in the region, Indonesia is reliant on Chinese trade and tourism, which have been disrupted. Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of coal and palm oil, with China being a major customer.

The central bank estimated this week a US$700 million (S$978 million) loss in foreign exchange revenue from trade, and more than US$1 billion from tourism as a result of the virus.

Capital inflows may also take hit as global sentiment drops, undermining the currency and putting the current account under pressure. The rupiah is down more than 0.6 per cent against the dollar in the past month, while the current account shortfall widened to 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter from 2.6 per cent in the previous three months.

HIT HARD

Dr Mulyani said transport and tourism "are going to be hit very hard", considering the magnitude of China's contribution to the global economy.

Steps by some countries to restrict the movement of people, goods and services are "creating this confidence problem", she said.

Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Thursday, the fifth reduction since July last year.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said the bank will keep an "accommodative policy mix", indicating scope for further easing.

Indonesia followed other central banks in the region that have cut rates this year, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

"The worst case scenario is for the global economy to be corrected significantly," Dr Mulyani said.

"For Indonesia we are going to concentrate on our domestic sources of growth. We still have fiscal-policy space to take counter-cyclical action."