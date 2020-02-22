Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, bringing total to 89; 2 discharged including 6-month-old baby

SINGAPORE - There are three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Singapore, bringing the total number infected to 89, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Feb 22).

Two more patients infected with the coronavirus have been discharged, bringing the number of people discharged to 49.

The two discharged are Case 19, a 28-year-old permanent resident who works at Chinese health products shop Yong Thai Hang, and Case 28, her six-month old son.

Of the new cases announced, one is linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and one was among the group of Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9.

Contact tracing is under way for the remaining case to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China.

Case 87 is a 32-year-old male Singapore citizen who was evacuated from Wuhan on a specially arranged Scoot flight. He was without symptoms when he boarded the flight and was put under quarantine upon landing in Singapore.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19, on Friday afternoon.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). He is linked to Case 76, a one-year-old male infant who was also among the group of Singaporean evacuees.

Case 88 is a 30-year-old female Singapore citizen who has no recent travel history to China. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 16 and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day. Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Hougang Street 91.

She is a contact of Case 66, a 28-year-old male Singapore citizen who is linked to Grace Assembly of God, the largest cluster here with 23 cases to date.

Case 89 is a 41-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who has no recent travel history to China. He was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Of the 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, said MOH.

Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

MOH has so far identified 2,734 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,101 are currently quarantined, and 1,633 have completed their quarantine.