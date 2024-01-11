Brunei's Prince Mateen to marry commoner

BRUNEI - Brunei’s polo-playing Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, is set to marry his commoner fiancee on Jan 11 as part of a lavish 10-day celebration in the oil-rich sultanate.

An Islamic marriage ceremony for the 32-year-old prince and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, 29, will be held inside a gold-domed mosque in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

Prince Mateen is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – the world’s longest reigning monarch and once the richest man on the planet – and is well down the succession pecking order.

His bride – the granddaughter of one of his father’s key advisers – reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business.

Celebrations for the royal wedding reach their climax on Jan 14 with a glittering ceremony in the 1,788-room palace and an elaborate procession.

The guest list is expected to include international royalty and political leaders.

“It’s like a fairytale,” university student Syahida Wafa Mohamed Shah, 22, told AFP on Jan 10, near the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, where the marriage will be solemnised.

Many Bruneians plan to line the streets for Sunday’s procession when the couple will pass by in a royal carriage.

“It’s like something from a movie,” said Ms Nazatul Izzati Saifulrizal, 19.

Extreme wealth

The pomp and pageantry of the royal extravaganza highlights the tiny country’s extreme wealth, which is almost entirely derived from its enormous oil reserves.

A sliver of land on the northern edge of Borneo island in Southeast Asia, Brunei was influenced by Buddhism and Hinduism before its rulers converted to Islam in the 14th century.

It fell under British rule in the 19th century and gained independence in 1984.