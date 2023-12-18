Singapore actor Joel Choo weds on Dec 17

SINGAPORE – Two days after local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo held their nuptials on Dec 15, there was another wedding in the local entertainment industry.

Actor Joel Choo tied the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years on Dec 17.

Choo’s agency TCP Artistes shared on Instagram Stories on Dec 17 videos of the wedding, in which the home-grown artiste looked excited yet nervous.

Choo, who turned 29 on June 26, announced on his birthday that he was getting married to his girlfriend, who is not from the entertainment industry. The pair got engaged in December 2022 after he proposed to her during a trip to Japan.

He did not identify her in the social media post then, but he told The Straits Times in June that she had recently graduated with a master’s in dietetics.