Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter holds wedding in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter, Ms Charmaine Hui, held a second wedding ceremony in Singapore, with guests including former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah.

Ms Hui and her husband Shane Sim, a Singaporean, held a traditional wedding ceremony and banquet in Hong Kong on Dec 16.

The Western-style wedding dinner here took place at Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore on Jan 6, with 20 tables booked for the occasion.

Benz Hui, who is best known for his role as a crime boss in Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s Line Walker series (2014 to 2020), shared his view on marriage at his daughter’s wedding here.

“There is no best decision in life, you can only do your best after making a decision,” he said in English.

Local actor Collin Chee and Hong Kong TV host Maria Luisa Leitao were the emcees, according to a Shin Min Daily News reporter who was present.

Other celebrity attendees included local actress Julie Tan, Hong Kong-based Singapore actor Hugo Ng and his wife, actress Lily Chung and former TVB actress Betsy Cheung.

Ms Hui’s godparents, veteran Hong Kong actress Mary Hon and her husband, actor To Yin Gor, were also present.

Speaking to Shin Min, Ms Lee said she first met Benz Hui and his family when he was renovating his house in Singapore.

Ms Lee, a former MP for Nee Soon GRC who retired from politics in 2020, said she was visiting residents at that time when she passed by his house.

“They were in front of the house and ready to leave after viewing the renovation process,” she said. “I introduced myself and took pictures with them. That was how we met.”