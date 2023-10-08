Brunei’s Prince Mateen to marry in January 2024

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen is set to tie the knot in January 2024, according to the country’s media outlets.

The 32-year-old, who has some 2.4 million followers on Instagram, will marry Ms Anisha Rosnah binti Adam in a glittering royal ceremony, Radio Television Brunei reported in a broadcast on Saturday.

The wedding festivities will begin on Jan 7, 2024, and last 10 days.

The Islamic ceremony to solemnise the marriage will take place on Jan 11, The Scoop reported.

Other events include a royal wedding reception and parade around Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14.

Prince Mateen is a trained helicopter pilot and serves as a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force.

He regularly carries out diplomatic duties alongside his father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.