Brunei’s Prince Mateen to marry in January 2024

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen is set to tie the knot in January 2024, according to the country’s media outlets.
The 32-year-old, who has some 2.4 million followers on Instagram, will marry Ms Anisha Rosnah binti Adam in a glittering royal ceremony, Radio Television Brunei reported in a broadcast on Saturday.
The wedding festivities will begin on Jan 7, 2024, and last 10 days.
The Islamic ceremony to solemnise the marriage will take place on Jan 11, The Scoop reported.
Other events include a royal wedding reception and parade around Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14.
Prince Mateen is a trained helicopter pilot and serves as a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force.
He regularly carries out diplomatic duties alongside his father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
In one such recent engagement, Prince Mateen visited Singapore in September.
He was hosted to lunch by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and the two reaffirmed the special ties between their countries.
During the visit, Prince Mateen also appeared in a TikTok video with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which chalked up about 950,000 views.
The prince is also an avid polo player and has previously won two bronze medals for Brunei at the South-east Asian Games.
The prince’s fiancee, Ms Anisha Rosnah, is the granddaughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s special adviser.