When teachers bully students: Tragic cases in Taiwan spark concern about its prevalence

TAIPEI – For months before his suicide in February 2023, a Taiwanese high school student was regularly singled out in class for intrusive body searches and bag checks.

The 16-year-old was also publicly vilified as “trash” and more than once, was forced to take the blame for the wrongdoing of his peers.

The culprits here? Not his classmates, but his teachers at Fengyuan Senior High School.

In February 2024, the school in Taichung, central Taiwan, admitted this in a surprising reversal of its previous findings the year before.

Reportedly, school faculty members began targeting the teen after discovering that he had brought a can of beer to school once.

The school’s director of student affairs was handed a one-year suspension, while its chief military instructor – school-stationed military personnel akin to discipline masters – was removed from his post. Two other staff members involved resigned.

The case, which has dominated headlines, comes amid a spike in cases of teachers victimising students, according to data recently released by the Ministry of Education.

It also reflects the challenges in dealing with such cases, which are mainly handled internally and may not be addressed with objectivity, experts say.

“There are very clear systems in place to handle what we call ‘teacher-to-student’ bullying in Taiwan, but they’re very complicated and are imperfect,” said Ms Chiu Ching-hui, head of research at Taiwanese non-profit Child Welfare League Foundation.

“Even though it is a requirement for investigation committees to include independent voices, they are outnumbered by people from the school, so there may be cases of faculty protecting faculty,” she added.

According to Taiwanese regulations, each school must form a committee to handle and review every case of bullying within three days of it being reported, whether a student or teacher is the perpetrator.

This committee is convened by the school principal and must be made up of at least one member each from the teaching staff, school administration, parent’s association, and an independent expert or scholar.

If this committee deems the case to be bullying, it initiates further investigations, which could extend for several more months. The final report is handed over to the local education bureau, which decides on an appropriate penalty if necessary, such as suspension or dismissal.

“Even some of the independent voices in these investigative committees may feel pressure about going too hard on the accused, because the professional teaching community is very small,” said Ms Chiu.