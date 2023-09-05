Mental health crisis of S. Korean teachers may lead to collapse of education system, doctors warn

The spotlight has been cast on the mental health crisis of South Korean teachers, following the death of a 23-year-old teacher by suicide in the classroom of the Seoi elementary school in Gangnam on July 18, after reportedly suffering months of bullying and pressure from a student’s parent.

Over the last few days, two separate cases of teacher suicides have been further reported in other parts of Korea, with both having left letters citing their inabilities to cope with work pressure and parents’ excessive complaints.

According to government data, about 100 public school teachers took their own lives in the period between 2018 and June of this year, with 11 deaths occurring in the first half of this year.

“It is a critical situation our schools are facing,” says psychiatrist Kim Hyun Soo, in his address to the 20,000-strong turnout at National Assembly on the afternoon of Sept 4, where teachers and supporters held a memorial to mark the 49th day of the passing of the young teacher. Marking 49 days after death is an important Buddhist mourning practice in South Korea.

Earlier in July, two days after the news of the suicide, Dr Kim had led the Korean Neuropsychiatric Association in issuing a strongly-worded statement calling for an urgent need to set up an institutional mechanism to provide support to teachers and protect them from abuse.

Noting an increase in the number of physical and mental violence inflicted on teachers by parents or students in recent years, the association warned of a collapse in the country’s education system “if we continue to emphasise only the human rights of students while neglecting the rights and obligations of teachers”.

The heart of the issue lies with the country’s child welfare law passed in 2014, which states broadly that “doing harm to a child’s health or welfare or committing physical, mental or sexual violence, or cruel acts” constitute child abuse. Teachers who are accused of child abuse are automatically suspended and are punishable by law.

Teachers say this has skewed teachers’ interactions with both students and parents, as teachers are unable to mete out disciplinary actions even if the situation warrants it, since punishments are seen as violation of students’ physical integrity and human dignity.