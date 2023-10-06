Record number of Japanese students skipped school in 2022, bullying cases at new high: Survey

Almost 300,000 elementary and junior high school students in Japan skipped school for at least 30 days in the 2022 school year, a government survey showed on Tuesday.

The record figure of 299,048 was a 22.1 per cent increase from the 2021 school year, Japanese media reported.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

It also found a record-breaking 681,948 cases of bullying in elementary, junior, senior high and special-needs schools, according to a report in The Mainichi.

The most cited reason in the survey for not attending school – at 51.8 per cent – was lethargy and anxiety.

A distant second reason was “disrupted daily rhythm, playing and delinquency” at 11.4 per cent.

Japanese schools have seen a rising trend of truancy for 10 consecutive years, with the numbers surging in recent years, especially during the pandemic.

The ministry believes the increase may have been the result of the pandemic changing children’s “living environment” and disrupting their “daily rhythm”.

Ms Noriko Yamano, a professor of child and family welfare at Osaka Metropolitan University, said the “economic uncertainties due to the pandemic perhaps caused stress in children”, thus possibly leading to the increase in their absences.

Where bullying is concerned, most of them involved the victims “being ridiculed, teased, slandered, threatened” and receiving “nasty remarks”. These made up 57.4 per cent of cases.

The next most common form of bullying involved “being lightly bumped and hit or kicked while pretending to play”, at 23.4 per cent.

Serious bullying cases hit a record 923, up 30.7 per cent from the previous year. These included situations in which victims were physically or mentally harmed.