No glory for ‘hakpok’ bullies in South Korea’s school violence epidemic

BUSAN, South Korea - Pins hidden in her shoes, head forced down a toilet, kicked in the stomach: Korean hairdresser Pyo Ye-rim suffered a litany of abuse from school bullies, but now she’s speaking out.

The 26-year-old is part of a phenomenon sweeping South Korea known as “Hakpok #MeToo”, where people who were bullied publicly name and shame the perpetrators of school violence – “hakpok” in Korean – decades after the alleged crimes.

Made famous globally by Netflix’s gory revenge series “The Glory”, the movement has ensnared everyone from K-pop stars to baseball players, and accusations – often anonymous – can be career-ending, with widespread public sympathy for victims.

As a schoolgirl, Ms Pyo says she suffered alone. Teachers told her “to be friendlier” to her bullies and the abuse went unchecked for years, eventually forcing her to give up her dreams of higher education and quit school for vocational training.

“There was only one thing I wished for. I wished someone could help me,” she said, adding that no one came to her aid and eventually she “escaped and struggled to survive on my own”.

In education-obsessed South Korea, where children can spend up to 16 hours a day studying at schools and in private academies, bullying is widespread, experts say, despite official efforts to stamp it out.

The problem, activists say, is that bullying often goes unpunished in real-time at schools, and the statute of limitations on such crimes makes it hard for victims to bring charges years later.

Ms Pyo said she suffered from years of insomnia and depression as a result of her treatment at school, before deciding to stop hiding and go public with her accusations – resulting in one of her bullies being fired from their job.

But she is lobbying for real legal change, demanding South Korea suspend the statute of limitations affecting school violence and change the defamation law to better protect victims.

Hakpok #MeToo

Netflix series “The Glory” – which follows a woman’s meticulously planned revenge scheme after suffering years of brutal abuse from high school bullies – helped amplify South Korea’s national discussion about bullying.

In an ironic sign of how pervasive the issue is, after the show became a hit, the director Ahn Gil-ho was himself accused of teenage bullying and forced to apologise.