Taiwan’s Kuomintang party faces crisis after election defeat

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s main opposition party had pinned its hopes of winning the recent presidential election on convincing voters that it would serve their interests, not China’s.

But the Kuomintang’s (KMT) central pitch was undercut by one of its own just days before polls opened.

“You can never fight a war with the mainland. You can never win,” former President Ma Ying-jeou told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The comments by Mr Ma, who remains a senior figure within the KMT, indicated Taiwan is too powerless to stand up to Beijing, undermining the party’s messaging.

Mr Hou Yu-ih, the KMT’s candidate, immediately distanced himself from Mr Ma, saying their views “differed.”

The former president was also reportedly not invited to the party’s election night rally. But voters were unswayed. The KMT lost an unprecedented third presidential term in a row.

The incident highlights a crisis within Taiwan’s oldest political party: How to appeal to voters who increasingly see themselves as distinct from China, while satisfying the party’s influential old guards who favour eventual unification.

“Its narrative on engaging with China is less favoured by today’s young voters,” said Mr Jason Hsu, a former KMT legislator. “In the past, we had seen efforts by members to be more modern, but those efforts were shut down.”

Tracing its origins back to 1894, the party was instrumental in overthrowing the Qing dynasty and establishing the Republic of China.

The KMT ruled China through much of the first half of the 20th century until defeat by Mao Zedong’s Communists in 1949 forced it to flee to Taiwan.

There, it ruled for decades as a one-party state before implementing democratic reforms in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Now, 28 years after Taiwan’s first democratic presidential election, it is facing a crisis of relevance.

Mr Hou lost by almost a million votes to Vice-President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has defended Taiwan’s autonomy against threats from China.

The result marks a troubling moment for the KMT. While the party increased its share of the vote from 2020, many voters remain distrustful of its commitment to eventual unification with China, especially under the government of President Xi Jinping.

“The KMT has a pro-China problem,” said Professor Chia-hung Tsai, a research fellow at National Chengchi University’s Election Study Centre.

“Certainly they can distinguish themselves from other parties by claiming they understand China more, but China is becoming more coercive and less popular in the world, so that’s why the KMT lost its presidential bid this year.”