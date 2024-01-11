Taiwan election: Ex-president Ma’s call for trust in Xi may cost KMT in final campaign stretch

NEW TAIPEI – For what is set to be the biggest and most important campaign rally for Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT), one name is conspicuously missing from the guest list – that of former president Ma Ying-jeou.

“We were not invited, so we will not be attending,” a spokesman for Mr Ma’s office told reporters on Jan 11.

To be held in New Taipei city’s Banqiao district on Jan 12, the rally is considered critical for the KMT campaign as it is the final one before the Taiwanese head to the polls the following day to elect their next president.

A former KMT chairman and Taiwan president from 2008 to 2016, Mr Ma, 73, had until now appeared at nearly all of the party’s more prominent campaign events, making speeches and calling for support for the KMT’s presidential candidate, Mr Hou Yu-ih.

This apparent snub comes after Mr Ma made several controversial statements this week – including on the need for Taiwan to trust Chinese President Xi Jinping on cross-strait issues – which analysts said could cost the party any chance of winning the race.

Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seen as the front runner for the presidency, ahead of Mr Hou and Dr Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party.

But analysts said Mr Hou stood an outside chance, especially among swing voters frustrated by the DPP’s handling of economic woes such as stagnant wages and housing unaffordability.

“The timing is very unfortunate for the Hou campaign,” said Assistant Professor Ma chun-wei from New Taipei’s Tamkang University.

“If Ma had said what he said two months ago, people might have moved on from it by now. But to say these things just a few days before the election will likely cost the party crucial median voters,” he said.

In a televised interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Jan 10, Mr Ma said unification was acceptable under Taiwan’s Constitution.

“But it has to be done peacefully and through a democratic process,” he said in English. “If that can be done, the chances are people in Taiwan may be interested in accepting that.”

However, according to the latest results of a long-running survey by Taipei’s National Chengchi University, only 1.6 per cent of Taiwanese want to pursue unification as soon as possible. The overwhelming majority want to maintain the status quo of de facto independence, said the report published in July 2023.

In the same interview, Mr Ma also suggested that it was hopeless trying to defend Taiwan against China.

“No matter how much you defend yourself, you can never fight a war with the mainland, you can never win,” he said. “They are too large, too much stronger than us.”

Then, when asked if Chinese President Xi was to be trusted, Ma replied: “As far as cross-strait relations (are concerned), you have to.”

The independence-leaning DPP has since capitalised on his comments to attack the KMT for being out of touch with Taiwanese interests.