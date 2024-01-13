Taiwan ruling party DPP’s Lai Ching-te wins presidential election

TAIPEI - Mr Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), won an election on Jan 13 that China had framed as a choice between war and peace.

Mr Lai was facing two opponents for the presidency - Mr Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan’s largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party, founded only in 2019. Both conceded defeat.

Mr Lai’s DPP, which champions Taiwan’s separate identity and rejects China’s territorial claims, was seeking a third term, unprecedented under Taiwan’s current electoral system.

In the running vote tally reported by Taiwan media, Mr Hou was in second place with some 2.7 million votes, while Mr Ko garnered just over two million.

Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Tainan before voting, Mr Lai encouraged people to cast their ballots.

“Every vote is valued, as this is Taiwan’s hard-earned democracy,” he said in brief remarks.

In the run-up to the election, China repeatedly denounced Mr Lai as a dangerous separatist and rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.

Mr Lai says he is committed to preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait and boosting the island’s defences.