No honeymoon period for new Taiwan President with a divided government

TAIPEI - In 2000, Mr Chen Shui-bian of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made history when he was elected as Taiwan’s president in a tight three-way race, ending more than five decades of rule by the Kuomintang (KMT) as the DPP came to power.

Twenty-four years on, Mr Lai Ching-te of the DPP also made history for his party with his victory. On Jan 13, DPP became the first party to win three times in a row since the start of direct presidential elections in Taiwan in 1996.

But the hard work starts immediately.

Like Mr Chen, Mr Lai will have no honeymoon period when he takes office in May. In fact, the next four years in Taiwan – like those from 2000 to 2004 – will likely be marked by a high degree of governance paralysis and inter-party politicking.

Both men garnered less than a majority of the votes – Mr Chen won 39.3 per cent of the vote, while Mr Lai won 40.1 per cent.

Mr Lai’s DPP lost its majority in the Lifa Yuan, or legislature, with just 51 seats – down from 61. No party secured a majority in the 113-seat legislature as the KMT took 52 seats and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) eight, with two going to independents.

With the DPP losing control of the legislature, Mr Lai will have a tough time trying to pass policies or set the agenda. This could be over energy policy, for example, as the DPP aims to phase out the use of nuclear energy by 2025, which the other two parties oppose for different reasons, or over how to deal with the problem of stagnant wages.

Mr Chen encountered the same situation in 2000 as he struggled to pass legislation through the then KMT-controlled legislature.

“Mr Lai’s presidency will be very challenging,” said Dr Qi Dongtao, a senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, adding that the domestic policies that Mr Lai wants to push might not go through.

“Externally, Beijing will apply more pressure on him and the situation will be more turbulent.”

Mr Lai will have an even harder time forging his own cross-strait strategy, given the new make-up of the legislature.

Addressing supporters following his declaration of victory, Mr Lai called for dialogue with China to “replace confrontation”.

He, however, also added: “We are also determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China.”

Dr Qi, referring to the KMT and TPP’s party colours, said: “If Lai pushes for more extreme policies, the blue and white camps will definitely block them and Beijing would not be as worried. It gives Beijing an added layer of guarantee.”