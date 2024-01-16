Taiwan Premier says Cabinet will resign in accordance with past practice

TAIPEI – Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen said on Jan 16 that the Cabinet will resign in accordance with past constitutional practice before the new Parliament meets in February, after the ruling party lost its majority in the legislature.

He did not give an exact date, but the new Parliament meets on Feb 1 following elections on Jan 13.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party won the presidential election, but lost its majority in Parliament. Neither of Taiwan’s other parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the much smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), won majorities either.

Under Taiwan’s system of government, the president appoints the premier, who then forms a Cabinet, and signs legislation into law.

Given that President-elect Lai Ching-te’s party will not have a parliamentary majority, he may have to reach across the aisle and appoint a premier and Cabinet that include opposition or non-party figures to enable legislation to be passed.

The KMT said on Jan 16 that it will “definitely fulfil the role of largest party” in Parliament and “exert the strongest supervisory power”.

TPP chairman Ko Wen-je wrote on his Facebook page on Jan 15 that its eight lawmaker seats out of 113 made it the “crucial minority”.

The DPP won 51 seats and the KMT 52.

While the new Parliament meets in February, Mr Lai will not take over as president until May 20. REUTERS