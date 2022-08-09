Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drill simulating defence against China attack

PINGTUNG (AFP, REUTERS) - Taiwan's military began a live-fire artillery drill on Tuesday (Aug 9) simulating the defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese military exercises, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said.

Mr Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed that the drills had started in the southern county of Pingtung shortly after 0040 GMT (8.40am Singapore time) with the firing of target flares and artillery.

The drill will end at around 0130 GMT, he added.

China on Monday extended its military drills around Taiwan, defying calls for it to end after four days its largest-ever exercises encircling the democratic island in the wake of a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing has raged at the trip by Mrs Pelosi – the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taiwan in decades – ripping up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, most notably on climate change and defence.

It had also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles in what analysts described as practice for a blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island that China claims as its territory.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 39 Chinese air force planes and 13 navy ships in and around the Taiwan Strait on Monday. Twenty-one Chinese air force planes had entered Taiwan’s air defence zone, including fighter jets that crossed the median line in the northern part of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said

Last week, to show how close it has got to Taiwan’s shores, the Chinese military released a video of an air force pilot filming the island’s coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

The Eastern Command also shared a photo it said was of a warship on patrol with Taiwan’s shoreline visible in the background.

Ballistic missiles were also fired over Taiwan’s capital during the exercises last week, according to Chinese state media.

The scale and intensity of China’s drills – as well as Beijing’s withdrawal from key talks on climate and defence – have triggered outrage in the United States and other democracies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington is “determined to act responsibly” to avoid a major global crisis.