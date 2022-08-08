Military drills in 'our own waters' open, transparent: China foreign ministry

China's military announced fresh drills on Aug 8 around Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Aug 8) that Taiwan is part of China, and China is conducting normal military exercises "in our own waters" in an open, transparent and professional way.

The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Mr Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Mr Wang was asked whether or not China's continuation of its military drills abides by international law, and if a new warning for civilian ships and aircraft will be issued.

China's military announced fresh drills on Monday around Taiwan, a self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own, following days of exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

