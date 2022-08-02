US House Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan; China vows 'targeted military actions'

TAIPEI/BEIJING - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday night (Aug 2), angering China into threatening "targeted military actions" in response to her visit.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts,” army spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement.

Military drills including “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” are being planned from Tuesday evening, the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said.

The Xinhua News Agency reported separately that China will hold military drills from Aug 4 to 7 in six areas around Taiwan.

Mrs Pelosi is the highest-ranking US politician to visit the island in 25 years.