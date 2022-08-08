China's military says it will continue drills on Monday

BEIJING/TAIPEI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China’s military said it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday (Aug 8). The exercises were scheduled to end on Sunday.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said on social media site Weibo that it will practise conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.

The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

But shipping in the Taiwan Strait showed signs of returning to normal.

More than 30 vessels have transited through China's drill zone south of Taiwan's main port since Sunday (Aug 7), according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, with the latest ship positions showing four of the total six zones being traversed.

Shipping in the Taiwan Strait, a key route for supply chains and commodities, has faced uncertainty and delays since Beijing began its most provocative military drills in decades in the wake of Mrs Pelosi's trip to Taiwan last week.

Some shipowners barred their vessels from transiting the strait, while others navigated around the drill zones.

Vessels had also been hesitant about approaching the major port of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, seeking to avoid the large drill zone located just offshore.

Ships were planning to resume their original routes before the Eastern Theatre Command said on Monday it was extending its drills around Taiwan.

The supertanker Barakah, laden with crude oil from the Middle East, was moored off Kaohsiung on Monday after last week diverting to the Sha Lung port at the northern end of the island, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.