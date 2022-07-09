Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe had loving relationship with outspoken wife, Akie

SINGAPORE - It must have felt like an eternity.

One can only guess at what went through the mind of Mrs Akie Abe on Friday (July 8) as she endured the long journey by train from halfway across the country to arrive at her husband's side in a Nara prefecture hospital, where doctors struggled in vain to save him after he was shot.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a lone gunman in broad daylight on Friday during his speech at a political rally. He was campaigning for a party junior ahead of an Upper House election on Sunday.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot twice at 11.30am local time (10.30am in Singapore), and pronounced dead in the hospital more than five hours later at 5.03pm, just minutes after his wife arrived.

It is not clear where Mrs Abe, who is based in Tokyo, was when she was informed of the shooting. The fastest way from Tokyo to Nara by land takes about four hours by train, including a switch in Kyoto.

Videos online show Mrs Abe, 60, arriving at the Nara train station as officials in black suits opened the way for her to exit.