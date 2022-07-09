World leaders, friends mourn killing of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

WASHINGTON - Current and former world leaders have expressed profound shock and sadness at the assassination on Friday (July 8) of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, regarded as a statesman and Japan's most consequential post-war premier.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day of national mourning on Saturday, tweeting "Mr Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Mr Abe had cemented ties between their countries and was an enthusiastic proponent of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) , which groups Japan, India, Australia and the United States in what is seen as a counterweight to China.

In Washington, President Joe Biden said in a statement: "I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo... was shot and killed while campaigning.

"I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe," Mr Biden said. "He was a champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

He added: "While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it."

Mr Biden has ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff through July 10 to honour Mr Abe.

Mr Abe was shot in the western city of Nara, while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.