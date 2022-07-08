Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot: Photos from the scene

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while campaigning in the city of Nara, Japan.

Public broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe, 67, appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a gun. A 41-year-old man, who is a Nara resident, has been arrested.

A Twitter image of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) arriving for a campaign speech in Nara, Japan, on July 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Abe (centre) speaks during an election campaign outside Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The situation at the scene after Mr Abe was shot while campaigning in Nara. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police and security officers swing into action after Mr Abe was shot. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Abe seen lying on the ground after he was shot. PHOTO: REUTERS
Security officers arrest a suspect who is believed to have shot Mr Abe in front of Nara's Yamato-Saidaiji station. PHOTO: THE ASAHI SHIMBUN/GETTY IMAGES
An aerial view shows the site after Mr Abe was shot during an election campaign in Nara. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man believed to be Mr Abe is carried on a stretcher as he arrives at a hospital in Kashihara, Nara. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers at the scene where Mr Abe was shot during an election campaign in Nara. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A woman reads a newspaper reporting on Mr Abe's shooting, in central Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man, believed to be a suspect shooting Mr Abe, is held by police officers at Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara. PHOTO: REUTERS
A screen grab shows Tetsuya Yamagami, a suspect believed to have shot Mr Abe. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Abe (centre) is transported into an ambulance near Yamato-Saidaiji station after being shot in the city of Nara. PHOTO: AFP
Mr Abe's wife, Akie Abe (centre), arrives at Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture. PHOTO: AFP

