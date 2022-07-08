Shinzo Abe dies after shooting: The leader who returned stability to Japan

SINGAPORE - Mr Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday (July 8) after being shot during a rally, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, best remembered for returning the country to stability after a prolonged period of leadership changes.

Mr Abe, 67, had two stints in office.

He first became Japan's youngest post-war prime minister at the age of 52 in 2006, but stepped down due to poor health after a scandal-plagued year in office.

His departure in 2007 sparked a revolving-door period during which the country had six prime ministers in as many years.

This period of prolonged political instability ended with Mr Abe's election victory in 2012.

His second stint in office lasted eight years, before he stepped down in 2020, again citing ill health.

He said at the time that he could not risk making errors of judgment while in a weakened physical condition.

He had been suffering from a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease that had dogged him for years.

During his eight-year term, Mr Abe gave Japan a renewed sense of confidence.

"He brought stability to Japanese politics and increased Japan's international presence," Nihon University professor of politics Tomoaki Iwai told the Financial Times in August 2020.

Political legacy

Mr Abe was conferred The Straits Times Asian of the Year award in 2013, honouring the domestic reforms and regional charm offensive he embarked on after assuming Japan's leadership.

He was popularly known for his "Abenomics" brand of policies, through which he revived Japan's flagging economy via unprecedented monetary easing and regulatory reform.

His economic policies helped Japan escape from a cycle of deflation, but the global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 put the country into recession, wiping out the gains by the time he left office.

As prime minister, Mr Abe also worked to improve relations with Japan's biggest trading partner China, which were at their most hostile in decades when he took office.