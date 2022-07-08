Shinzo Abe dies after shooting: The leader who returned stability to Japan

SINGAPORE - Mr Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday (July 8) after being shot during a rally, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, best remembered for returning the country to stability after a prolonged period of leadership changes.
Mr Abe, 67, had two stints in office.
He first became Japan's youngest post-war prime minister at the age of 52 in 2006, but stepped down due to poor health after a scandal-plagued year in office.
His departure in 2007 sparked a revolving-door period during which the country had six prime ministers in as many years.
This period of prolonged political instability ended with Mr Abe's election victory in 2012.
His second stint in office lasted eight years, before he stepped down in 2020, again citing ill health.
He said at the time that he could not risk making errors of judgment while in a weakened physical condition.
He had been suffering from a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease that had dogged him for years.
During his eight-year term, Mr Abe gave Japan a renewed sense of confidence.
"He brought stability to Japanese politics and increased Japan's international presence," Nihon University professor of politics Tomoaki Iwai told the Financial Times in August 2020.
Political legacy
Mr Abe was conferred The Straits Times Asian of the Year award in 2013, honouring the domestic reforms and regional charm offensive he embarked on after assuming Japan's leadership.
He was popularly known for his "Abenomics" brand of policies, through which he revived Japan's flagging economy via unprecedented monetary easing and regulatory reform.
His economic policies helped Japan escape from a cycle of deflation, but the global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 put the country into recession, wiping out the gains by the time he left office.
As prime minister, Mr Abe also worked to improve relations with Japan's biggest trading partner China, which were at their most hostile in decades when he took office.
In 2013, however, he became the first Japanese prime minister in seven years to visit the controversial war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, igniting a barrage of criticism from China and South Korea, and disapproval from ally the United States.
In 2015, he offered no apology for Japan's wartime actions on the 70th anniversary of World War II, saying instead that the country's future generations should not be made to keep apologising.
Throughout his political career, Mr Abe strove to revise Japan's war-renouncing Constitution, imposed by the US after Tokyo's defeat in the world war.
He made no secret of his dream to see Japan possess a full-fledged military. In 2014, he reinterpreted the Constitution to allow "collective self-defence", citing a necessity in the face of threats from an increasingly assertive China and an unstable North Korea.
Legislation passed the following year enabled Japanese troops to fight in the aid of allies under armed attack.
"Japan likes to speak about an ideal world," Mr Abe told The Economist just last month. "But we must change our attitude of leaving all military matters to America. Japan must take responsibility for peace and stability, and... work together with America to achieve it."
Mr Abe was instrumental in Tokyo winning the bid for the 2020 Olympics.
He won international affection when he appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover in 2016.
But he failed to attain his dream of presiding over the Games when they were postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
Surviving scandals
Mr Abe was also known for his ability to overcome otherwise career-damaging scandals.
He was embroiled in at least five scandals throughout his second term, including one in 2017 over questionable government land allocations for schools provided to associates of Mr Abe and his wife Akie.
The final scandal he faced in office saw his hand-picked justice minister Katsuyuki Kawai and the latter's wife Anri arrested in June 2020 on charges of vote-buying in an Upper House election.
Public support for Mr Abe eroded following the saga, combined with anger over his perceived indifference in imposing Covid-19 measures as Japan battled to get the pandemic under control.
Family background
Mr Abe hailed from a wealthy political family.
His grandfather was the late prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, his father was a foreign minister, and his great uncle was a premier.
His elder brother Hironobu heads Mitsubishi Shoji Packaging Corporation while his younger brother Nobuo Kishi is Defence Minister. Mr Kishi is Mr Abe's blood brother, but was adopted into Mr Abe's maternal family when he was born. This is why he shares the family name of former PM Nobusuke Kishi, who led from 1957 to 1960.
Mr Abe is survived by his wife Akie, the daughter of the president of chocolate maker Morinaga. The couple have no children.