Former Japan PM Abe dies after being shot, gunshot wound 'deep enough to reach the heart'

TOKYO - Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe died on Friday (July 8), after he was shot during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan.

The death of the former prime minister was confirmed by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officials to domestic media, about six hours after the attack at around 11.30am and came after doctors struggled to save him.

Mr Abe had no vital signs when brought to the Nara Medical University Hospital, said medical officials at a press conference. He was reported dead at 5.03pm local time.

Doctors from the hospital at the same conference said more than 100 units of blood were used to try and resuscitate Mr Abe. He had been in cardiac arrest when emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crime near one of Nara's main train stations.

In response to reporters' questions, they added that no bullets were found in Mr Abe's body during surgery, but one wound was "deep enough to reach the heart" which caused bleeding.

Mr Abe had suffered two wounds about 5cm apart on his neck, confirming earlier reports, and open-heart surgery was conducted to determine where the haemorrhage was to stop the bleeding, doctors explained.

Earlier, current premier Fumio Kishida said Mr Abe had been in critical condition.

“Everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I am praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved," Mr Kishida said, struggling to hold back tears. He said he would not speculate about the gunman's motives and whether it signalled a trend of societal unhappiness.

After Mr Abe's death was confirmed, Mr Kishida said Upper House elections will take place as scheduled on Sunday under tighter security.

The prime minister condemned the attack on his predecessor, which he characterised as an attack on democracy, adding that Japan "will not cave to barbarism and terrorism". Parties will continue campaigning on Saturday.

A man identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a Nara resident, has been arrested. Public broadcaster NHK cited Yamagami as telling police sources that he was disgruntled with Mr Abe and "wanted to kill him”.

Fuji TV reported that the suspect was a former member of the maritime self-defence force, while NHK said he had served in the force for about three years until 2005.

A gun has been recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder, NHK reported.