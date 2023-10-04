Efforts to stabilise US-China ties will continue amid small window of opportunity: Panellists

SINGAPORE – Ongoing efforts to stabilise the United States-China relationship – as evident in the recent spate of high-level visits between both sides – will continue, albeit in a “hesitant” manner, said panellists in a discussion on Wednesday on major power relations.

But there is only a small window of opportunity for ties to stabilise further before the campaign rhetoric heats up ahead of the US presidential elections on Nov 5, 2024, they added, during a session titled “Finding Balance amid Geopolitical Tensions”, which was held under the auspices of the Asia Future Summit 2023.

The two-day summit, an inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times, is an invitation-only event taking place on Wednesday and Thursday at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The session was moderated by Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee.

Professor Jia Qingguo, professor and former dean of the School of International Studies at Peking University, said there were two developments in 2022 that had a direct impact on bilateral ties – the US midterm elections in November and China’s 20th party congress in October.

With the Republicans gaining control of the House of Representatives, it has become more difficult to pass legislation through Congress, and offer “new opportunities for him (President Joe Biden) to adjust US-China policy”, Prof Jia said.

Meanwhile, China’s 20th party congress saw the installation of new leaders who now have to deliver on economic growth, for which a stable international environment and stable China-US relations are necessary, he added.

“Current efforts to stabilise the relationship... are going to continue, are going to be hesitant, and probably slower than people like them to be. But then, the window of opportunity is going to be very short,” he said.

Prof Jia explained that in March 2024, campaigning for the next US presidential election will be in full swing. “If history can tell us anything, whenever you have a presidential election, the candidates will compete on getting tough on China,” he noted.

High-level meetings between both sides were said to have been suspended earlier in 2023, after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was found floating over the US.

In June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The visit, which was originally planned for February, had been postponed after the spy balloon incident.

In September, both sides agreed to launch two new working groups on financial and economic matters. The working groups will be led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.

American and Chinese leaders are also reportedly paving the way for Mr Xi to visit the US.