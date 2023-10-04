Respect sovereignty, take collective action, stay open: SM Teo on guideposts in a turbulent world

SINGAPORE - Respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all, taking collective action on global issues, and promoting openness and interconnectedness rather than engaging in zero-sum self-interest are some guideposts for Singapore to secure its place in a turbulent and uncertain world, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, added that in this new world, while Singapore’s strategies and solutions may change, these principles that underpin them remain.

In the opening address at the Asia Future Summit 2023, he said: “Singapore today is better equipped than ever before in terms of human capital, know-how, material resources and international networks, to play a part in nudging the world in the direction of openness, inclusivity and enlightened self-interest, both for our own benefit and also for the region and the world as a whole.”

The summit marks the inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times. The invitation-only event is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

There are more than 20 distinguished local and international speakers, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

About 300 delegates, including thought leaders and senior representatives from the public, private and people sectors, will attend the summit.

This year’s event is themed Revisiting Lee Kuan Yew’s View Of The World: Looking Ahead To Singapore And Asia’s Future Amid Turbulent Times, as Singapore marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of its founding prime minister.

Mr Teo said the world is in a new phase – beyond the so-called “end of history”, and once again in a period of intense contestation.

He highlighted the intensified global competition, with nationalism and protectionism impinging on free trade, a brutal war in Europe and a record low strategic trust between the United States and China as some reasons for the tense global situation.

This could prove dicey for small countries like Singapore, which he said are typically price-takers in the global economy and may be pressured to take sides in a world where “narrow self-interest and zero-sum thinking pervade”.

Mr Teo said that Singapore cannot afford to close itself off but cautioned that this openness should not be unfettered either.

“A pragmatic approach must include a system domestically to ensure an equitable distribution of the benefits,” he said. “Internationally, we need a robust and fair mechanism to resolve disputes that will inevitably arise.”

On the matter of conflict between countries, Mr Teo said Singapore must continue to respect all territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He pointed out that Singapore voted against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly, just as it had against the US invasion of Grenada in 1983.