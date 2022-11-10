No ‘red wave’, Senate undecided: 5 takeaways from US midterm elections

WASHINGTON - As US election officials continue to count ballots across the country, partial results showed that Democrats avoided their worst fears, while Republicans hold out hope that they will retake both chambers of Congress.

With multiple critical races still yet to be called, here are some key midterm takeaways:

1. No Republican ‘red wave’

The president’s party usually loses seats in midterm elections, and with Joe Biden’s ratings stuck in the low 40s while inflation and crime are up, pundits had predicted a drubbing for his Democrats.

In the House of Representatives, early results suggested Republicans were on track for a majority – but only by a handful of seats, a far cry from their predictions.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, conceded to NBC that the election is “definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure.”

At 2000 GMT Wednesday (4am Singapore time), NBC News projected that Republicans will possibly win 222 seats, giving them only a thin 4-seat majority.

2. Senate undecided

Control of the 100-seat Senate – currently evenly divided – hinged on three key races still on a knife-edge.

Democrats need two more wins to successfully hold the chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote, while Republicans need all three to flip it.

In Arizona and Nevada, counting the remaining votes could take days. Georgia will go to a runoff scheduled for December 6.

Democrats had hoped to pick up seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, but were only successful in the latter, with hoodie-wearing John Fetterman, who had a stroke during the campaign, defeating Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.