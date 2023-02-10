Coffee so cold it’s hot: Why the craze over iced Americano in South Korea?

SEOUL - K-pop stars BTS drink it. It appears in K-dramas. Fans are so dedicated to consuming it all year round that they have coined a new South Korean proverb: “Even if I freeze to death, iced Americano!”

The humble coffee – shots of espresso served over ice, topped up with water – has become South Korea’s unofficial national drink, outselling its hot counterpart, even during the depths of winter, Starbucks data shows.

Office worker Lee Ju-eun, clad in an ankle-length puffer jacket, shivered on the pavement in downtown Seoul as she clutched her iced coffee during a polar vortex cold snap in January when temperatures hit minus 17 deg C.

“I only drink this. Iced Americano is easier to drink and also tastier, so I enjoy drinking it, even in winter,” she told AFP, gingerly holding the edge of her frozen plastic cup.

“I’m cold but it’s okay. I can endure it.”