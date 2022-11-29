Meet your new office mate: A brainless, non-surveilling robot that delivers your coffee

SEONGNAM, South Korea – The new workers zipped around the office completing mundane tasks like fetching coffee, delivering meals and handing off packages. They did not get in anyone’s way or violate personal space. They waited unobtrusively for lifts with unfailing politeness. And, perhaps most enticingly, they did not complain.

That is because they were robots.

Naver – a soup-to-nuts Internet conglomerate in South Korea – has been experimenting with integrating robots into office life for several months. Inside a futuristic, industrial, 36-storey high-rise on the outskirts of Seoul, about 100 robots cruise around on their own, moving from floor to floor on robot-only lifts and sometimes next to humans, rolling through security gates and entering meeting rooms.

Naver’s network of Web services, including a search engine, maps, e-mail and news aggregation, is dominant in South Korea, but its reach abroad is limited, lacking the global renown of a company like Google.

The company has been on the hunt for new avenues for growth. In October, it agreed to acquire Poshmark, an online second-hand retailer, for US$1.2 billion (S$1.65 billion). Now, it sees the software that powers robots in corporate office spaces as a product that other companies may eventually want.

Robots have found a home in other workplaces, such as factories and in retail and hospitality, but they are largely absent from the white-collar world of cubicles and conference rooms. There are thorny privacy questions: A machine teeming with cameras and sensors roaming company hallways could be a dystopian tool of corporate surveillance if abused, experts say. Designing a space where machines can move freely without disturbing employees also presents a complicated challenge.

But Naver has done extensive research to make sure that its robots – which resemble a rolling garbage can – look, move and behave in a way that makes employees comfortable. And as it develops its own robot privacy rules, it hopes to write the blueprint for the office robots of the future.

“Our effort now is to minimise the discomfort they cause to humans,” said Mr Kang Sang-chul, an executive at Naver Labs, a subsidiary developing the robots.

Ms Yeo Jiwon, who works in the company’s social impact team, recently ordered coffee on Naver’s workplace app. Minutes later, the “Rookie” exited the lift on the 23rd floor, zoomed through the security gates and approached her desk. Once nearby, the robot opened its storage compartment with a cup of iced coffee that had been prepared at a Starbucks on the second floor.

The robots are not always perfect, Ms Yeo said, sometimes moving slower than expected or occasionally stopping too far from where she sits.

“They do feel like a beta release sometimes,” she said, using the tech parlance for software still under development. The deliveries save her time, though, Ms Yeo said, and help her focus on her work, eliminating the distraction of walking to a coffee shop.

Technology companies often encourage employees to test out their own products, but with its robots, Naver has turned its entire office into a research and development lab, deploying its employees as test subjects for future workplace technologies.

When Naver employees drive to the office, which finished construction in 2022, the company automatically sends them reminders of where they parked on the workplace app. Employees walk through security gates that use facial recognition, even while masked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. At Naver’s in-house health clinic, artificial intelligence software suggests areas of focus for employees’ annual health exam.

And then there are the robots.