Asia has had a really cold month, courtesy of the polar vortex

BEIJING - Mohe, China’s northernmost city, recorded a temperature of minus 53 deg C this week. That was the coldest in its recorded history and cold enough to cause hypothermia within minutes in anyone who wasn’t dressed properly.

“It has never been this cold,” Ms Zhang Hong, 53, who runs a pancake shop in Mohe and has lived in the city for 30 years, said by phone Friday.

“It was so frosty outside,” she added. “The wind was so brisk that it felt as though it was shaving your nose and face.”

As arctic winds and snow whipped across Siberia and into China, Japan and the Korean Peninsula this week, Ms Zhang was one of hundreds of millions of people across East Asia who suffered.

Noses and fingers turned red. Plane and train journeys were delayed or cancelled. And the extreme cold put a damper on the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday of the year for many people in the region.

South Asia is having a chilly winter, too. Several Indian states experienced “severe cold wave conditions” in mid-January, the government said. And in Afghanistan, where temperatures in some areas came close to minus 18.3 deg C, authorities say that at least 162 people have died from the cold since Jan 10.

Here’s what we know about the science and human impacts of Asia’s cold snap.

‘The rails of a roller coaster’

Scientists say Asia’s extreme cold is largely the result of the so-called polar vortex, the same weather phenomenon that brought exceptionally cold weather to the United States last month. The term refers to an expanse of cold air that generally circles the Arctic but occasionally shifts south from the North Pole.

The polar vortex is held in place by the Earth’s rotation and temperature differences between the Arctic and midlatitudes. When those variations in temperatures grow, the polar vortex can shift south. This happens naturally, but scientists think that as the planet warms, shifts in the polar vortex are likely to become more frequent and pronounced.

Scientists aren’t sure what role, if any, climate change plays in the process, or whether the number of extreme freezes will increase as warming continues.

This month, the polar vortex brought arctic air to Central Asia before slowly moving eastward, said meteorologist Woo Jin-kyu of the Korea Meteorological Administration. Its southward bulge is accompanied by a shift in the jet stream, a ring of strong wind that blows from west to east along the vortex’s edges, he said.

“It looks like the rails of a roller coaster,” he said. “And the larger the amplitude of the rails, the larger the area of the polar vortex and the farther south the arctic air extends.”

There has been a general decrease in the frequency and intensity of cold extremes across much of the world since the 1950s, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted in a report last year. But Mr Howden, the vice chair of an IPCC working group, said the trend is an average that doesn’t account for local variations.

“What’s actually happening in parts of the world is that we’re actually getting more cold weather and more extreme weather,” he said. “So hotter hot days and colder cold days.”