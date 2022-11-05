Two Tokyo neighbourhoods to explore when you are in Japan

TOKYO – Chi-chi Daikanyama was recently named the coolest Tokyo neighbourhood in a Time Out Index survey of the coolest spots around the world. And, of course, as I always do, I spend an afternoon there, poking my head into posh shops, wishing desperately I could read Japanese to make sense of the beautiful books at Tsutaya bookstore, and having a chat with Mr Motoki Ito, whose Motoya Espresso Express van has been parked outside Daikanyama Station for 27 years.

Yes, there is so much to see and appreciate in Daikanyama. But on this trip, I visit two other neighbourhoods that should be on your radar too.