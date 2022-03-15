China's Covid-19 curbs hit Toyota, Volkswagen and Apple supplier Foxconn

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's efforts to curb its largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years have forced companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations, raising concerns over supply chain disruptions.

Multiple Chinese provinces and cities have tightened restrictions in line with Beijing's zero-tolerance goal of suppressing the coronavirus as quickly as possible, among them the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, is carrying out mass testing after dozens of new local cases were recorded. Officials have suspended public transport and urged people to work at home this week as much as possible.

White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday (March 14) that the Biden Administration was monitoring the lockdown of the tech hub "incredibly closely".

"What we're looking at is, of course... the impact on some of these ports around the impacted areas of China," she said in a Monday afternoon briefing.

China has reported more local symptomatic Covid-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said its Shenzhen operations would be suspended until further notice, adding that it would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Foxconn's and its subsidiaries' operations in Shenzhen would be suspended for the first half of the week.

One of the people said the government was allowing companies to operate if they could create a "closed management" system where employees would live and work in a bubble. Such a system was in place during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Taiwan companies that said they had suspended Shenzhen operations included chip substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology, which also supplies to Apple and Intel, and flexible printed circuit board maker Sunflex Technology.

Sunflex said its plant would be closed until Sunday.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Intel declined to comment.