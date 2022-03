BEIJING - China is battling the worst Covid-19 surge since the start of the pandemic in 2020, largely due to the highly transmissible but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Daily reported infections have crossed the 1,000 mark since March 9, with the health authorities on Monday (March 14) reporting 2,343 new cases, of which 906 were asymptomatic and kept on a separate tally. The official death toll remains well below 5,000 since the start of the pandemic.