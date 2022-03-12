China's daily local Covid-19 cases hit two-year high of over 1,500

Of the daily total, 476 were locally transmitted cases. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday (March 12), the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.

China's 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

Of the daily total, 476 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, including five people initially classified as asymptomatic who developed symptoms later.

The country reported 1,048 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, for Friday, the health authority said, up from 703 a day earlier.

Several cities have taken measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting face-to-face classes in school.

The northeastern province of Jilin, one of the hardest-hit regions, said it had dismissed the mayor of Jilin city and a district head in the capital, Changchun.

Changchun has ordered all but essential businesses to halt operations and banned its nine million residents from leaving their residential compounds for non-essential reasons. Similar measures have been applied in urban areas of Jilin city.

In the financial hub of Shanghai, the Disneyland resort said it would reduce its guest capacity and from Sunday require visitors to present negative nucleic acid test results taken within 24 hours.

The venue for the Canton Fair, China's oldest and biggest trade fair, has been temporarily closed as it was recently visited by a suspected confirmed case, local authorities in Guangzhou said.

A meeting convened by a government taskforce, which coordinates China's Covid-19 response, said on Friday all localities needed to tighten prevention and control measures, and to treat this as their top political task.

"The hard-to-come-by results of prevention and control must not be allowed to go to waste," said state broadcaster CCTV. "Do not relax, resolutely hold to the bottom line that there cannot be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic."

More On This Topic
China seeks balance between Covid-19 control and growth; reopening unlikely
China to allow rapid antigen tests for first time as Covid-19 cases surge
Related Stories
S'pore to simplify Covid-19 rules from March 15, including allowing 5 household visitors at a time
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
Omicron BA.2 variant no more severe than original strain: WHO
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top