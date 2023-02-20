China slams 'false' US claims that Beijing may arm Russia in Ukraine war

BEIJING - China lashed out on Monday against what it said were “false” claims by the United States that Beijing is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

“We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information.”

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now “considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves”.

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Mr Blinken’s accusations came as relations between the two powers were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon.

There have been concerns China is deepening ties with Russia despite the conflict – but Foreign Minister Wang said that Beijing was playing a constructive role, and stood firmly on the side of dialogue.

The Chinese spokesman said: “We do not accept the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure.”

He added: “China’s direction on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one phrase, which is urging peace and promoting dialogue.”

Later on Monday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief warned China against providing weapons to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Mr Josep Borrell said he told Mr Wang Yi that “for us, it would be a red line in our relationship”. “He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don’t plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant,” said Mr Borrell.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had appealed to China not to support Russia’s war effort and called on Beijing to maintain a “pragmatic attitude” and help avert a wider global conflict.

“Our relationship with China has always been very good, we have had intense economic relations for many years, and it is in everyone’s interest that they do not change,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying in Italian newspapers ahead of a visit to Kyiv by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expected on Monday. AFP