US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with a single missile

WASHINGTON - US military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, drawing to a close a dramatic saga that shone a spotlight on worsening Sino-US relations.

President Joe Biden said he had issued an order on Wednesday to take down the balloon, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to safeguard civilians from debris crashing down to Earth from thousands of metres above commercial air traffic.

“They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” Mr Biden said.

Multiple fighter and refuelling aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one – an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia – took the shot at 2.39pm (3.39am on Sunday, Singapore time), using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile, a senior US military official said.

The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the US coast, over relatively shallow water, potentially aiding efforts to recover key elements of the Chinese surveillance equipment among the debris in the coming days, officials said.

The shootdown came shortly after the US government ordered a halt to flights in and out of three South Carolina airports – Wilmington, Myrtle Beach and Charleston – due to what it said at the time was an undisclosed “national security effort.”

The flights resumed on Saturday afternoon.

While Saturday’s shoot-down concludes the military dimension to the spying saga, Mr Biden is likely to continue to face intense political scrutiny from Republican opponents in Congress who argue he failed to act quickly enough.

Questions also remain about how much information China may have gathered during the balloon’s trek across the United States.

The balloon first entered US airspace on Jan 28 before moving into Canadian airspace on Monday Jan 30. It then re-entered US airspace on Jan 31, a US. defence official said. Once it crossed over US land, it did not return to the open waters, making a shootdown difficult.

US officials did not publicly disclose the balloon’s presence over the United States until Thursday.

“It’s clear the Biden administration had hoped to hide this national security failure from Congress and the American people,” said US Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican who leads the House Armed Services Committee.

Mr Biden’s emphasis on Saturday that – days ago – he ordered the balloon shot down as soon as possible could be an effort to respond to such critics.

Former President Donald Trump, Mr Biden’s potential rival in the 2024 election, called earlier this week for the balloon to be shot down, and has sought to portray himself as stronger than Mr Biden on China.

The US. relationship with China is likely to be a major theme of the 2024 presidential race.

Washington had called the balloon’s appearance a “clear violation” of US sovereignty and notified Beijing about the shoot-down on Saturday, a US official said.

Still, officials on Saturday appeared play down the balloon’s impact on US national security.

“Our assessment – and we’re going to learn more as we pick up the debris – was that it was not likely to provide significant additive value over and above other (Chinese) intel capability, such as satellites in low-Earth orbit,” the senior US defence official said.