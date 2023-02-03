China-Russia friendship: Too big to fail

Nearly a year into Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the limits of the partnership between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are clearer. But so are the ties that bind them together

Clara Ferreira Marques

A year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that there were “no limits” to their friendship. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Almost exactly a year ago, President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Xi Jinping declared in Beijing that there were “no limits” to their friendship. Just under three weeks later, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, leaving China to grapple with the contradiction between the newly reinforced bond and a clear violation of its cardinal principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference.

What happened next was worse. Mr Putin’s ill-conceived blitzkrieg turned rapidly into a quagmire, exposing his corrupt, brutal and poorly prepared armed forces. The attack triggered an unprecedented avalanche of sanctions against Russia, suddenly staring at a future of economic stagnation, and a global energy crisis. It turned fears of a more unified West into reality.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top