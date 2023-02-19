Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia with Ukraine invasion in meeting

MUNICH – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned that Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich just hours after Mr Wang scolded Washington as being “hysterical” in a running dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a spy balloon over the continental US before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders. The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.

In an interview to be aired on Sunday morning on NBC News’ Meet The Press With Chuck Todd, Mr Blinken said the US was very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and that he made clear to Mr Wang that it “would have serious consequences in our relationship”.

“There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons,” Mr Blinken said, adding that Washington would soon release more details.

Mr Wang told Mr Blinken the US must “face up to and resolve the damage” to bilateral relations “caused by the indiscriminate use of force”, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Mr Wang was referring to the recent shootdown of what the US called a spy balloon but Beijing said was a weather-monitoring craft.

In another statement, the ministry warned Washington against further escalation.

“If the US insists on taking advantage of the issue, escalating the hype and expanding the situation, China will follow through to the end, and the US will bear all the consequences,” it said.

Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, a senior State Department official said China was trying to “have it both ways” by claiming it wants to contribute to peace and stability but at the same time taking “concerning” steps to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“(The) secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion,” the senior official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Russia and China signed a “no limits” partnership last February shortly before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and their economic links have boomed as Moscow’s connections with the West shrivelled.

The West has been wary of China’s response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would colour China’s actions towards Taiwan. China has refrained from condemning the war or calling it an “invasion”.

Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Mr Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries “think calmly” about how to end the war.

He also said there were “some forces that seemingly don’t want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon”, without specifying to whom he was referring.