China reports first Covid-19 deaths in weeks as doubts gather over official count

BEIJING - China reported its first Covid-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over the official count.

There are questions about whether it is capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls.

Monday’s two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec 3, days before Beijing announced that it was lifting curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

On Saturday, however, Reuters journalists witnessed hearses lined up outside a designated Covid-19 crematorium in Beijing and workers in hazmat suits carrying the dead inside the facility.

Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths were due to Covid-19.

A hashtag on the two reported Covid-19 deaths quickly became the top trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday morning.

“What is the point of incomplete statistics?“ asked one user. “Isn’t this cheating the public?,” wrote another.

The NHC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the accuracy of its data.

Officially China has suffered just 5,237 Covid-related deaths during the pandemic, including the latest two fatalities.

It is a tiny fraction of its population of 1.4 billion people and very low by global standards.

But health experts have said China may pay a price for taking such stringent measures to shield a population that now lacks natural immunity to Covid-19 and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.

Some fear China’s Covid-19 death toll could rise above 1.5 million in coming months.

Respected Chinese news outlet Caixin on Friday reported that two state media journalists had died after contracting Covid-19, and then on Saturday that a 23-year-old medical student had also died.

It is not immediately clear which, if any, of these deaths were included in official death tolls.